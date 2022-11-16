Yo La Tengo, Boy Harsher Headline Noise Pop’s 30th Anniversary

Noise Pop began in 1993 as a one-night indie rock show at The Kennel Club (now The Independent). In the 30 years since, it’s grown into a multi-day festival, encompassing so many different genres and venues in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and even Sacramento. But even though big-name artists like Azealia Banks, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Ty Dolla Sign have graced its stages, Noise Pop still maintains its intimate feel. Rather than dropping music fans in the middle of an empty field, the festival invites fans to adventure about the Bay Area live music scene, discovering local acts at small clubs and witnessing storied reunions and cult pop stars at bigger venues.

With Noise Pop’s 30th anniversary festival approaching Feb. 20-26, 2023, organizers announced the first phase of its lineup. Veteran indie rockers Yo La Tengo are slated to headline, joined by synth-goth duo Boy Harsher, political punk Bob Mould and Jersey club producer UNIIQU3. The rest of the 100-act lineup will be announced in the coming months.

Lineup:

Yo La Tengo

Boy Harsher

Duster

STRFKR

FIDLAR

Bob Mould (solo electric set)

Covet

Tourist

UNIIQU3

Chippy Nonstop

Christian Kuria

Mareux

No Vacation

Chisel

Chloé Robinson b2b DJ ADHD

White Reaper

Fake Fruit

Rozzi

Curtis Waters

Flasher

The Messthetics

Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers)

Sobs

NGHTCRWLR

JDM Global

James Brandon Lewis

Nate Mercereau

Satya

Malia

Everyone Asked About You

Mesmé

Narrow Head

Liily

20 Minute Loop

Dash George

Soft Blue Shimmer

Wabie

Das Kope

Taipei Houston