Yo La Tengo, Boy Harsher Headline Noise Pop’s 30th Anniversary

Noise Pop began in 1993 as a one-night indie rock show at The Kennel Club (now The Independent). In the 30 years since, it’s grown into a multi-day festival, encompassing so many different genres and venues in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and even Sacramento. But even though big-name artists like Azealia Banks, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Ty Dolla Sign have graced its stages, Noise Pop still maintains its intimate feel. Rather than dropping music fans in the middle of an empty field, the festival invites fans to adventure about the Bay Area live music scene, discovering local acts at small clubs and witnessing storied reunions and cult pop stars at bigger venues.
With Noise Pop’s 30th anniversary festival approaching Feb. 20-26, 2023, organizers announced the first phase of its lineup. Veteran indie rockers Yo La Tengo are slated to headline, joined by synth-goth duo Boy Harsher, political punk Bob Mould and Jersey club producer UNIIQU3. The rest of the 100-act lineup will be announced in the coming months.
Lineup:
Yo La Tengo
Boy Harsher
Duster
STRFKR
FIDLAR
Bob Mould (solo electric set)
Covet
Tourist
UNIIQU3
Chippy Nonstop
Christian Kuria
Mareux
No Vacation
Chisel
Chloé Robinson b2b DJ ADHD
White Reaper
Fake Fruit
Rozzi
Curtis Waters
Flasher
The Messthetics
Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers)
Sobs
NGHTCRWLR
JDM Global
James Brandon Lewis
Nate Mercereau
Satya
Malia
Everyone Asked About You
Mesmé
Narrow Head
Liily
20 Minute Loop
Dash George
Soft Blue Shimmer
Wabie
Das Kope
Taipei Houston