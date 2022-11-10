In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Water Holds Wisdom About Grief

By far, one of the most exciting and daring elements of this film is the introduction of Namor and his underwater world of Talocan (Tlālōcān). In the comics, this character hails from Atlantis, but here he is an Indigenous warrior. Drawing deeply from ancient Aztec mythology and history, Coogler brings to life a villain born from the Marvel universe, in the same complex spirit as Killmonger. Namor is an antihero whose backstory is so rich with depth that we understand and feel for him. Tenoch Huerta plays him with a gentle, calculated intensity and power.

In one of the most majestic sequences, we witness the origin story of Namor as his brown-skinned mother gives birth to him in the blue water. He becomes one with the ocean, as it provides a haven for survival away from the colonial, Spanish conquest that is taking place in Mexico. Later, the water again becomes a connecting force as Shuri is taken into the depths of Namor’s ocean community set to a calming song by Foudeqush and Ludwig Goransson. Shuri understands how important this community is, and she respects it. There’s a gentle, powerful chemistry between Shuri and Namor in these scenes that almost made me think they might become intimately linked.

In a time of increased anti-Blackness and racism in this country and around the world, there is something so powerful about seeing a film that acknowledges the history and culture of Indigenous, brown Mexicans and their links and ancestral connections to African people, after so many years of this history being erased from mainstream cinema and education. Here, we see two communities fighting to preserve their lives in the midst of threats to their existence.

It is powerful to envision a world in which communities of color might come together to understand each other’s struggles, and work together in a more global fight for justice. The multicultural emphasis that is highlighted in this film made me think of home, the Bay Area, from which Coogler hails. Here, it is not uncommon to see communities of color, especially African Americans, Mexicans, Latinos, Filipinos and Vietnamese people building communal coalitions and grassroots support together. But that doesn’t mean division doesn’t exist, and the film depicts the conflict and misunderstandings that threaten to erase both communities when they are not united.

As the film traverses the ocean and continents, connecting characters and storylines in a map-like formation, it becomes a bit clunky. But it builds toward a triumphant, moving conclusion that brought me to tears. This is the perfect tribute to Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa, because it encourages the characters and audience to celebrate life.