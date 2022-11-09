‘Vogue’ Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Magazine Cover Promoting New Album

In a 30-page lawsuit filed on Monday, Condé Nast argues that the “widespread promotional campaign” launched by the rappers for their latest album is “built entirely” on the use of Vogue’s trademarks — giving the false premise that the two artists would be featured in an issue of the magazine.

Condé Nast is seeking at least $4 million in damages or triple the rappers’ profits from their album and its “counterfeit” magazine — whichever is higher.

It’s unclear if the artists directly profited from the fake magazines, other than through publicity, as the magazines were not for sale.

The publisher is also seeking a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to stop the rappers from continuing to publicize the fake magazine cover, as well as damages over trademark infringement.