At Bay Area Queer Zine Fest, Grown-Up Punks Lift Up a New Generation

Z

ines unlocked a sense of freedom and possibility for high school student Kavya Jolly. At 16 years old, he is the youngest BAQZF organizer, a role he says alleviates his stress from homework, AP classes, extracurriculars and the SAT. His brows unfurl and his expression relaxes when he discusses his first zine, a biting political satire on communism written in bright red ink that he made during a workshop hosted by McDermott and Nada earlier in the year.

Living in the quiet suburbs of Fremont, Jolly normally finds it difficult to connect with peers over the things he cares about: his queerness, radical politics, zine making and art. When he first met Nada and McDermott, he was awestruck.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, these people are so cool,’” Jolly gushes. “I wanted to be them. I think they’re both just really great representations of how zine culture really stresses being your authentic self, and doing what you want to do, and pursuing what you want to pursue.” To Jolly, the two provided more than a creative outlet — they embodied a future that was colorful, alternative and openly queer: something that Jolly aspires to but finds difficult to embrace in his current situation.

“I guess my authentic self would be someone who just kind of does whatever they want — which is really hard when you’re 16,” says Jolly. “I’m really excited to be able to hopefully find a community of other people [at the Bay Area Queer Zine Fest] that are like me and who want to talk about things that are usually frowned upon or want to pursue things that are usually discouraged in society.”

Similarly, zine making helped artist María Valle explore their emerging queerness. After graduating high school during the pandemic, Valle felt stuck: Drawing was once expansive and free-flowing, but they struggled to put anything down on the page. Slowly, they began to express their conflicted feelings about their identity through sculpting, painting and zines. “I think that I’m no longer scared to make art that is messy or that appears ugly, because so much of queer art tends to be like that — and that can be really powerful,” says Valle.

In August, Valle joined the Queer Ancestors Project, an organization dedicated to providing young queer artists with free printmaking workshops, community building and resources about queer history. Valle will represent Queer Ancestors Project at BAQZF, sharing zines that incorporate some of their recent prints. Their work often includes flower and star motifs, symbolizing new pathways that form in the interconnectedness between queer individuals and their ancestors. In a panel discussion on the politics of zine making, they will also discuss the art form’s rich history and persistent punk essence.

L

ike Jolly and Valle, cartoonist and BAQZF tabler Avy Jetter searches for authenticity, vulnerability and representation through her own creativity. Some of her recent zines have covered her journey with grief and the toll that racial microaggressions have had on her health.

She studied painting at California College of the Arts in the ’80s but didn’t get into comic book making until a decade ago, when she was in her 40s. In 2012, Jetter created the horror comic Nuthin’ Good Ever Happens at 4 a.m. featuring an all Black and brown cast. The story is centered in Oakland, with characters that resemble Jetter’s childhood friends and settings adapted from her observations of the city. She stresses the importance of creating visibility around narratives like her own — even in stories that are bizarre, fictional and seemingly out of reach.

“If your future dystopian world doesn’t include any Black people, Brown people, Asian people, disabled people — is that a world you want to live in in the future?” says Jetter. “I always think our art reflects our life. How do people see themselves in the movies you make, the stories you tell? We all should have our voices heard. We have to tell our own stories, because who else will?”

In 2016, she began making personal zines that brought her own story and reflections on race, loss and mental health to the forefront. Prior to this, she’d had no interest in being so personal in her work. She was comfortable in the dark, gory landscapes of her comic. But after losing two of her brothers during the pandemic, she turned towards zine making to process her grief and share those difficult emotions with the hope that others could find compassion for themselves in their own lives.