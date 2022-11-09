Poetic, Powerful Lebanese Cinema of the ’70s and ’80s Comes to BAMPFA

The series, which was curated by Jonathan Mackris, begins this Thursday with Saab’s “Beirut Trilogy” of Beirut, Never Again (1976), Letter from Beirut (1978) and Beirut, My City (1982). The films represent a shift in her approach to documentary filmmaking, away from a traditional format into a more personal and essayistic style (the first two feature text written by the Lebanese poet Etel Adnan).

Over the span of the three films, images and people reappear, ever more degraded or disappeared. The horse track that offered some semblance of normalcy in Letter from Beirut is a pile of broken concrete in Beirut, My City. In each successive film, Saab moves farther out from behind the camera as the impact of the war on her own life grows. By 1982, she is standing in her bombed-out home. “We don’t know who will rebuild it,” she says. “We don’t know who we are anymore.”

Alaouié’s Beirut the Encounter (1981), screening Sunday, Nov. 13, takes the bombed and bullet-marked backdrops of Saab’s Beirut Trilogy and plots a quiet story of attempted reunification across them. A Muslim man and a Christian woman, former classmates and friends, have been separated by the war for two years. With telephone lines between East and West Beirut newly reconnected, they plan to meet in person before the woman leaves for better opportunities in the United States.