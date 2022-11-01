The Terror and Confusion of Border Crossing Comes to Life in Virtual Reality

I’ve written my fair share about chaotic projected light and sound shows that operate under the guise of “feeling” fine art. But where Immersive van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo and Imagine Picasso have presented grab-bags of famous paintings zooming and morphing across blank surfaces, only lightly gesturing to an artist’s biography, Carne y Arena is made by an Academy Award-winning storyteller. (The VR installation garnered the director his third Oscar in 2017.)

Though Carne y Arena depicts a group scenario — the heart-stopping terror that migrants experience when meeting U.S. Border Patrol — visitors move through the experience alone. That sense of isolation, the feeling of great distance from safety and comfort, heightens at each stage of the installation until viewers come face-to-face with the men, women and children whose real-life experiences informed Iñárritu’s “truthful alternate space.”

There are no actors here, the installation prefaces, only people reenacting their own stories, often in the same clothes they wore while crossing the border, usually on foot and at night, across the deadly Sonoran Desert.

Carne y Arena begins where some of those migrants ended their journeys, in freezing Customs and Border Protection holding cells. In the installation, visitors are instructed to remove their shoes and socks, then await further instruction. I sat for long minutes in the brightly lit “cold room,” surrounded by water jugs and shoes (many achingly small) found in the Arizona desert. I tried to let only my heels touch the frigid floor. A high-pitched whine filled the air.