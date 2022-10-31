‘Goosebumps’ is Turning 30 — The Scariest Part is How Old That Makes You

Stine is originally from Ohio. He moved to New York with big dreams of becoming a writer — just not the type of writer he became. He started out as a humorist, editing a kids magazine at Scholastic. One day in the '80s, he was having lunch with his friend Jean Feiwel, who was also an editor at Scholastic. She was supposed to be working on a horror book for teens called Blind Date, but the author had just dropped out. Desperate, she told Stine that he could write a horror novel for teenagers.

"I didn't know what she was talking about," he says. "'What's a horror novel for teenagers?'"

"I was on a timeline," recalls Feiwel. "I said 'You know, like any blind date, it could turn horrific, so I'm sure you could find the horror in it. And the humor in it.' "

Stine ran to a nearby bookstore and picked up anyone who was writing teen horror — Christopher Pike, Lois Duncan. He was a quick study. Feiwel guesses that he got the book written in about a week: "And I said, 'Oh my God, you've got a whole new career here.' "

What the first 'Goosebumps' book got wrong

While Blind Date worked for teenagers, Stine shifted to writing a series for younger kids, at an age range book industry people call "middle grade." The first Goosebumps book Welcome to Dead House was published in 1992. It's about a family who moves into a creaky old house in a small town. Early on, Amanda has to go out looking for her brother, who's gone missing. She finds him in a graveyard, of course.

I stepped down from the car, took a few steps onto the grass and called to him. At first he didn't react to my shouts. He seemed to be ducking and dodging through the tombstones. He would run in one direction, then cut to the side, then head in another direction. Why was he doing that? I took another few steps — and then stopped, gripped with fear. I suddenly realized why Josh was darting and ducking like that, running so wildly through the tombstones. He was being chased. Someone or — something — was after him.

Stine now says he thinks this book is actually too scary — he hadn't quite nailed down the balance between funny and frightful — but it had an effect on lots of young readers, like India Hill Brown. "I remember reading it as a kid, it was so scary," says Brown. "And I remember reading it as an adult, it was so scary," she laughs.

Brown is the author of two horror books for kids — The Forgotten Girl and The Girl in the Lake. She'd actually returned to Welcome to Dead House when working on her first book, during a rough patch of writer's block. It helped her focus on "what made me love middle grade horror."