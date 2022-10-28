A Family Tradition of Altar Making, As Told by Rio Yañez

Read the podcast transcript.

Below are lightly edited excerpts of my conversation with Rio Yañez

Marisol: Do you remember your earliest memory of celebrating Day of the Dead in San Francisco?

Rio: It would probably be watching my dad assemble an altar at Galeria de la Raza on 24th and Bryant Street here in San Francisco in an art gallery that he was the creative director of. I just remember sitting on the carpet of the gallery and looking at my dad assemble it and I was so little. It was probably before I could walk. So it just seemed like he was putting together some sort of like puzzle or some sort of like sculpture. I just remember the colors! It was black and white and then these, like, pastel purples.

Marisol: Growing up, do you remember any conversations with your mom? Like when she was teaching you the tradition, creating a home altar… Was there any explicit conversation about, oh, “the way we do it here in California, in San Francisco isn’t necessarily the way it's done in Mexico”? For example, like we don't spend the night in cemeteries…

Rio: I think it's always been for my family, and I think really the roots of it in San Francisco have always been very Mexican-American, without the pretense of doing like a super “authentic,” you know, replication of what's being practiced in Mexico.

To me… the procession, the altars, the art exhibits like it, it's very 2nd generation. It's very Mexican-American. I think it's always been about kind of making something that's our own and not necessarily just trying to duplicate something.

Marisol: Separate from your curatorial artistic practice. I'm just curious for your home altar or your private altar. What are some of the things you're going to put on your altar for your parents and why?

Rio: So for my dad, outside of being a curator, when he would get home, he just loved to draw in his sketchbooks. And, you know, his routine was just always to brew a cup of coffee and roll a joint and work at his sketchbook. And so art supplies coffee and a little bit of mota is always what I leave out for him.

Rio: For my mom… I left out some of her favorite CDs in in our altar and photographs of her uncle, who is the reason why she came to the Bay Area in the first place. Even in grief, having lost both of my parents in the recent years, there's just a lot of joy in making these things and sharing them with them for the night.