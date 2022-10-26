KQED is a proud member of
A Hip-Hop Anthem for Sinatra Fans — Really — in Richie Cunning's 'All the Gold in the World'

Gabe Meline
a black and white photo of a man with a beard in a suit jacket and bowler hat
Richie Cunning's new album 'Big Deal' mixes hip-hop with a suave, supper-club vibe. (Artist photo)

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage.

I don't know Richie Cunning. We've never met, or crossed paths online. But the San Francisco rapper's new album, Big Deal, feels like an algorithm directly wired to my brain, a late-night project made for diehard listeners who obsess over Tony Bennett and Pimp C in equal measure.

Yes, jazz and hip-hop have intersected before, but Big Deal isn't so much an outgrowth of bebop as the easy-listening $1 bargain bin. Cunning paces the album like a mid-century supper club appearance, Mantovani-esque orchestral strings swell and fall. The spoken-word voices of Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin weave in and out of the mix. Cunning even covers “More,” the theme to Mondo Cane, recorded by easy-listening singers from Johnny Mathis to Steve & Eydie and Tom Jones.

This isn't entirely a rat-pack throwback, though, evident on the rebuke to that swingin' scene's casual misogyny, “All the Gold in the World.” With an instantly addictive hook over a church-like pipe organ, the track pays tribute to mothers, sisters, aunts and the women in Cunning's circle of friends and acquaintances who've taught him to be a better man through “teaching me love, grace, humility / Your strength in the face of ugliness and hostility.”

You'll hear Maya Angelou, who has her own curious entry in the easy listening bins, closing out the track. And in another nod to mommas? I haven't noticed one swear word on the entire album.

Richie Cunning's 'Big Deal' is out now.