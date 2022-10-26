Once Booming, Where Are the Blues in San Francisco Now?

No take on San Francisco is more clichéd than proclaiming that the year of one’s arrival was a golden age from which the city has steadily descended, shedding its luster with each passing season. And when it comes to the city’s blues scene, one can make a righteous case for any decade in the latter half of the 20th century as a high-water mark.
But by God, the mid-1990s, when I just happened to move to the Bay Area, was an extraordinary moment for the blues in San Francisco, an era reigned over by one of the fiercest artists ever to walk the earth, John Lee Hooker.
A potent artifact from that long-gone moment arrives Friday with the Craft Recordings reissue of Hooker’s epochal 1989 hit album The Healer, which reignited his career amidst a gaudy cast of guest artists eager to bask in his sharkskin-suited glory, including Carlos Santana, George Thorogood, Los Lobos, Canned Heat, Charlie Musselwhite and Robert Cray. Out of print for the past decade, the album not only earned the 73-year-old guitarist, vocalist and songwriter his first Grammy Award (for the Bonnie Raitt duet “I’m in the Mood”), it put Hooker at the center of the scene when the blues still occupied a significant swath of the cultural terrain.
Hooker went on to make several more popular albums also produced by slide guitarist Roy Rogers, while various labels excavated his vast discography, which got off to a brilliant start with his chart-topping 1948 single “Boogie Chillen.” His iconic status continued to grow over the next decade with his 1991 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000.
National icon, local legend
Locally, Hooker’s star hung over the Fillmore, where Alexander Andreas rechristened a nightspot long known as Jack’s Tavern as the Boom Boom Room, in honor of Hooker’s signature 1962 hit, “Boom Boom.” Contrary to the widespread belief that Hooker owned a piece of the club, Andreas made him an honorary partner, and many a night he could be found behind a red velvet rope in his reserved booth, surrounded by a bevy of ladies and a coterie of musicians. Occasionally a brave fan might approach to pay homage.