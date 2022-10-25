Take A Look at Leslie Jordan's Best Moments of Dancing, Singing and Storytelling

Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for playing Beverly Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, as well for roles on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, died Monday at age 67.

While his acting career spanned more than 30 years, Jordan began reaching new audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic with his humor and Southern accent. He posted to 11 million followers between Facebook, Instagram and TikTok about how he was coping with the societal changes, and included videos of him dancing, singing and telling stories.

Thousands of people issued their condolences Monday and recounted how Jordan lifted their spirits over the past couple years.

These are some of his most heartwarming and joyous moments.

He bought his first condo at 67

Jordan purchased his first condo at 67 and celebrated with his own rendition of the famed theme song to "The Jeffersons" sitcom. "Moving on up to the East side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky," he sang. "Moving on up to the East side, I finally got a piece of the pie."