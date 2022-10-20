Return of 'Inside Amy Schumer' is Welcome, Even When it's Inconsistent

Another sketch features Schumer as a contestant on an unscripted dating show, asked to re-record things she said on camera that weren't completely captured by the microphone in the moment. When Schumer's character realizes she said stuff like she hopes her competitors get COVID and "the Jews are trying to replace us," she rethinks her participation.

The takeaway — that dating shows are built around encouraging people to behave badly in ways they regret later — is obvious and not necessarily worth a full-on sketch.

"Reality dating shows are bad for women," Schumer says, speaking to the camera after the sketch ends. "They're bad for men. And I will watch them all until I die." It's a great line; I just wish the sketch had explored the idea a little better.

Moments where Schumer or another performer speak to the camera after the sketch ends, adding a bit more context or another funny line, happen often (in the original series, Schumer would drop similar observations in a nightclub setting in front of an audience, like she was midway through a standup comedy set).

Unfortunately, in the new series, such asides come close to the biggest cardinal sin in comedy: explaining a joke after you've already let it fly.

Shorter sketches fared better — like a bit where Michael Ian Black plays an obnoxious pitchman selling products which make women feel terrible about their bodies, like Spanx for the shower or Skinny Girl coffins.

And a public service announcement for Colorado that hints women might want to travel there to get a certain unnamed procedure done that has been banned in other states after a Supreme Court decision, captured the growing desperation of our times, unfolding behind a TV host's tight smile.

There's some cool cameos from stars like Olivia Wilde, Ellie Kemper and Bridget Everett. But other than brief appearances Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams and performer/writer Yamaneika Saunders, Schumer's lineup of onscreen collaborators seem dominated by white folks, which is an odd look for 2022.

Humor is an incredibly subjective arena, so I'm sure lots of Schumer's fans will enjoy her return to sketch comedy more than I did. But much of the new material here felt undone by a lack of execution — intriguing ideas that just didn't blossom past the initial set-up.