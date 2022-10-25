Laura Palmer is Coming to San Francisco

There are two kinds of people in this world: one who hears the following piece of music and feels nothing, and one who’s immediately transported to a strange, mythical world:

That’s the theme to Twin Peaks, the short-lived 1990-1991 TV show. People often say that Twin Peaks invented prestige TV, and it’s hard to argue: when it debuted, the networks were still dominated by sitcoms like The Cosby Show and Cheers. David Lynch’s strange, oddly paced show was like nothing on TV at the time, and it’s only seen its fan base grow and grow in the 30-odd years since.

So when the Balboa Theater in San Francisco hosts a Twin Peaks celebration on Nov. 6 with some of the show’s original stars, expect a full house. Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer, and Dana Ashbrook, who played Bobby Briggs, will be on hand to answer questions and sign autographs, and the theater will show select TV episodes along with two screenings of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me throughout the day.

And: if you’ve never seen Twin Peaks? This is the perfect opportunity to be introduced to an eerie slice of pop-culture Americana. Along with a drag show, and a Twin Peaks costume contest, the theater will serve cherry pie and coffee — black as midnight on a moonless night, naturally. It all happens on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Balboa Theater in San Francisco. Details here.