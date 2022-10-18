There Are More Women on TV But Ageism Persists, Says New Study

The annual Boxed In study from San Diego State University looked at over 3,000 characters and more than 3,800 credits in the 2021-2022 television season to determine the number of females working both on screen and behind the camera. They looked at shows on the major broadcast networks during prime time and all of the top streaming services.

Conducted by the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film, the news is pretty bright for people who believe women — about half the population — deserve to play major characters and serve in key, behind-the-scenes roles.

Some takeaways:

•In 2021-22, programs on streaming services featured a slightly higher percentage of female characters in speaking roles (47%) than programs on the broadcast networks (45%). That's a 2% increase for streamers from 2020-21 and no change for broadcast programs.