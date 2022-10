Bars are getting flooded with orders

More than 15,000 TikTok videos have been posted using the original sound from the D'Arcy and Cooke interview, racking up millions of views.

Now, social media is full of people promising to rush to their local bar to order a "Negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it." Mixologists and lifestyle accounts are sharing recipes.

And bartenders are joking about needing to stock up on ingredients before there's a shortage (which has happened before when other TikTok recipes went viral, with ingredients such as Kewpie mayo and feta cheese).