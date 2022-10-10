San Francisco Dance Company FACT/SF Pays Artists to Apply

To any artist that's ever applied for a grant or a residency, this process will be familiar:

Step 1: Spend hours of unpaid time applying

Step 2: Don’t hear back for weeks or longer

Step 3: Receive rejection with no feedback or dialogue

San Francisco dance company FACT/SF wants to change that. The organization has announced a new series of grants, scholarships and performance opportunities — and, best of all, they'll pay artists $25 just to apply.

FACT/SF is selecting performing artists looking either to present and produce work or participate in a nine-day dance workshop immersion with company founder and choreographer Charles Slender White.

“It's pretty uncommon for a dance company to be running a program like this,” White told KQED in an email. “I'm pretty sure we're the only (or one of the only) organizations in the country that actually pays people to apply.”