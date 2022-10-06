Celebrating Sunset Seaside Drag at Baker Beach

It doesn’t get much more gloriously San Francisco than this: as the sun slowly sets with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, two drag performers elicit whoops and cheers to the tune of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” It’s Golden Hour Drag, a show that takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Baker Beach.

Hosted by a rotating cast of local drag luminaries, including Nicki Jizz, Mary Vice, Die Anna, Vera! and “sand witch” Syzygy, Golden Hour stages drag shows against one of the most stunning settings the Bay Area has to offer, and gives it a run for its money.

For shows on Oct. 8, Oct. 16 and Oct. 21, an added layer of artistry joins the sunset seaside performances. San Francisco photographer Aaron Wojack started documenting the scene’s artists and their audiences in the before-times, capturing the neon hues of the sky, incredible costumes and moments of drama as the fog rolled in.

Now he’s presenting a selection of these images as a half-dozen flags alongside three October shows, the first of which is hosted by TRANSLUCENT and features Kitty Litter at Lobos Creek. Wojack recommends viewers bring a jacket, something to sit on and their own desired refreshments. And of course, they should have cash or Venmo ready (it’s a drag show, after all).

Golden Hour Drag takes place every Friday at the Baker Beach Sand Ladder, and Saturdays and Sundays at Lobos Creek. Shows take place 3–6:30 p.m., with performances starting at 5:30 p.m. Details here.