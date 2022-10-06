A New 'Great British Bake Off' Episode Stereotypes Mexican Culture, Viewers Say

Reception for the latest episode of many people's favorite comfort show was sour yesterday, when The Great British Bake Off aired a "Mexican week" episode that some viewers say was anything but sweet.
The British baking competition series pits amateur bakers against one another to impress two judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Their most recent episode had contestants tackle Mexican staples such as pan dulce, tacos, and a tres leches cake. While the episode has not yet aired in the U.S., people on social media were already skeptical when Leith promoted the episode's title on Twitter.