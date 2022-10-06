Reimagined Green Film Festival Scales Mountains, Gets ‘Into the Weeds’

If Into the Weeds is an angry-making movie, Luke Griswold-Tergis’ Pleistocene Park provokes an array of unexpected emotions. Veteran Russian geophysicist Sergey Zimov, assisted by his son Nikita, has embarked on a wildly ambitious crusade to populate northern Siberia with herds of herbivores (reindeer, yaks, bison). Their premise is that millions of animals converting tundra to grassland will keep the ground temperature low and prevent the permafrost from melting and releasing vast amounts of methane and greenhouse gases.

Griswold-Tergis, who adds a goofy presence in his curious film, seeks to offset the frankly horrifying prospect of accelerating global warming with Sergey’s stubborn iconoclasm (though his obsessiveness never quite approaches that of a prototypical Werner Herzog hero) and Nikita’s exhausting, Sisyphean truck expeditions over hundreds of rough miles with a mere dozen animals.

Longtime East Bay editor Maureen Gosling has her hands full crafting a compelling narrative from the chaos of the Zimovs’ lives, acres of stunning drone shots and demoralizing mud-level footage. Ultimately, Pleistocene Park (in its California premiere) succeeds in distracting us from the apocalypse ahead, but oddly I didn’t come away inspired by the deeply dedicated Zimovs. Their superhuman efforts are certainly admirable, but seem infinitesimal next to the scale of the problem.

Marin filmmaker Nancy Svendsen’s Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest recounts a more straightforward kind of adventure story, albeit one with a political rather than environmental subtext. In the early 1990s, Nepali housewife Pasang Lhamu Sherpa took up climbing. Fearless, aggressive and ambitious, Pasang went toe-to-toe with star Western mountaineers, corporate sponsors and the prime minister. Ultimately she became the first Nepali woman to set foot on the summit of Mt. Everest, and paid a high price for it.

Svendsen had exceptional access to the family (one of Pasang’s brothers is her brother-in-law), yet the filmmaker goes above and beyond simple hagiography. Three decades after that fateful trip up the mountain, the immediate consequences of Pasang’s climb have been supplanted by her example and inspiration to generations of Nepali girls and women.

Outside of fleeting references to UC Berkeley and Stanford University, Cody Sheehy’s Make People Better doesn’t have explicit Bay Area resonance. But the documentary will be of interest to the region's bioengineering and biotech workers, despite the repetition, filler and credit sequences required to tease and stretch it into an 83-minute feature.

Its subject is the scientific and moral implications of the 2018 boundary-crossing actions of Chinese biophysicist Dr. He Jiankui (a.k.a. JK), who edited the genomes of twin fetuses with the goal of increasing their future resistance to HIV. That is, JK experimented on human beings, taking full responsibility, although he had an altruistic goal and the consent of the parents.

The ongoing debate over the application of science in human evolution, from science fiction to science journals, is undeniably important. Sheehy allots ample screen time to Arizona State University Prof. Ben Hurlbut and MIT Technology Review journalist Antonio Regalado to engage with the issue of (to put it simplistically and crassly) designer babies, and JK chimes in via interviews he gave— before the Chinese government whisked him off the public stage (which was almost literally the case).

Make People Better ramps up the paranoia and suspense aspects of JK’s disappearance, which will keep some viewers hooked through the recapitulation of previously provided information and opinions. Once you see through the smokescreen of ominous, over-edited cityscapes and computer screens, you’ll also notice the reenactments and moviemaking sleight-of-hand employed to create the illusion of scenes — that is, action — crafted to camouflage the cascade of conjecture, guesswork and scientific haze.

You’ll find the antidote in For the Bees, Chloe Fitzmaurice’s sun-kissed snapshot of Oakland beekeeper Khaled Almaghafi. A soft-spoken Yemeni émigré in his 50s who shares lessons he learned from his hives (humility, generosity, hard work), Almaghafi is the personification — like the Zimovs, although with a far more modest view of his place in the world — of “think global, act local.” If the new Green Film Festival of San Francisco inspires any mantras, that’s one.