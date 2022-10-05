Criminal Charges in Zumbi Homicide Investigation Still Possible, Family Says

“He was just a really great human. They took a really, really, really amazing person from a lot of people,” said Zumbi's longtime friend Liv Styler, who added that she didn't know him to have serious mental health issues. She and others are demanding that the hospital release its security footage.

“If he was having a mental health episode, crisis, whatever, he should still be alive,” said Styler. “No matter what version of a mental health situation he was in at the time, they decided it was OK to take his life.”

Styler, an activist and independent journalist, said on Tuesday that the incident points to a larger issue: the difficulty in holding private security guards — who have little use-of-force training, and no public oversight — accountable for deaths and injuries. (A new California law will require use-of-force standards and training for private security in 2023.)

Styler is frustrated by the lack of transparency in the investigation. “None of this has been handled well, and no one in the system is ever forced to really think about the kind of detriment that they do to the people who are actually impacted on a day-to-day basis after someone is murdered,” she said. “But for those of us that are still here, it’s like watching him die over and over again.”

Styler and others are compiling tributes, and possible future calls to action, on a recently created Justice for Zumbi Instagram account.