Billy Eichner Says Straight People 'Just Didn't Show up for Bros' at the Box Office

Although Bros was produced for a comparatively modest $22 million, Universal spent another $30 million on advertising and promotion, so the film will likely struggle to reach profitability.

Those who saw the comedy this weekend, made it clear they enjoyed it. Eichner tweeted of watching from "the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out."

Indeed, with a 91% positive ranking from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and 92% positive from audiences, Bros played well in big cities, with its best numbers coming from New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It did less well elsewhere though, especially in the South.

Eichner hinted at broader acceptance issues, tweeting that at one point a theater chain had "called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to)."