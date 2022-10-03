'Amsterdam' is a Caper Worth Watching—But It Will Also Test Your Patience

As previously mentioned, Amsterdam does a lot of things. Some of those things are great—like the sets, costumes, dry comedic timing and fun side characters. (Chris Rock, Mike Myers and Michael Shannon are especially good in their small roles, and Taylor Swift is at the center of one of the most glorious scenes of the entire movie.) But some of those things are exhausting—one or two fewer steps in the unraveling of the central mystery would have certainly made for a more comfortable run time.

There is also something inherently discomfiting about the way the movie's farcical tone rubs up against the big reveal at the end. (There is a reason film noir keeps things, well, noir.) Amsterdam spends so long getting to the point that by the time it gets there, the audience is denied sufficient time to digest it, or the fact that this dastardly thing actually happened.

The thing that ultimately gets you through the meandering plot and uneven tone, however, is the friendship at the center of the story. Yes, the way that Burt, Harold and Valerie come together is an improbable flight of fancy (and the way they reconnect later in the film makes even less sense) but the chemistry between the actors is undeniably fun to watch.

When the movie focuses on the central trio, and articulates the alchemy that occurs when friendships form, it is a delight. Amsterdam does this particularly well during Harold and Valerie's first meeting, and in a voiceover moment right at the end of the film. That heart at the center of the story holds Amsterdam together even as it beats along too many other paths.