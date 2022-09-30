Rightnowish Live: A Comedy Night To Remember

Hey Rightnowish listeners, you can help shape the future of the podcast! Just fill out a short survey.

There's a lot going on in the world. On top of the constant grind that capitalism demands, there's news of natural disasters, inflation, war and conflicts. And that's in addition to the interpersonal issues we all face. We could use a little more laughter in our lives.

So last month we held an event called, Put Your Phone Down! A Rightnowish Comedy Night at KQED's headquarters in San Francisco.

Hosted by myself and Rightnowish producer Marisol Medina-Cadena, the evening consisted of a quick Q&A and an open mic segment where audience members came up and cracked some jokes.

After that, a trio of homegrown comics graced the stage one by one and shared hilarious stories and sharp punchlines.

Comedian and actor Mike Evans Jr. was the first one up. He was followed by the East Bay's comedian and event producer, Jackie Keliiaa. The final act was the multitalented Bay Area-raised and Los Angeles-based comedian Dara M. Wilson.

As the bartenders poured drinks and comedians shared stories, we all got in some laughs and celebrated a successful night of comedy.

If you missed it, don't worry, we're sharing some of the highlights with you in this week's episode. Listen to our recap via the Rightnowish podcast or you can watch a video of the event here.





Read the episode transcript here.

