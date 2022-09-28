Lizzo Played James Madison's Crystal Flute Onstage in D.C., Proving History Rocks

Some people visit Washington, D.C., for the tourist attractions, like monuments and museums. They probably don't expect to see history being made at a pop concert—but that's what happened to an arena full of fans at Lizzo's concert Tuesday night.

The superstar singer, rapper and classically trained flutist took a quick but momentous break from the setlist of "The Special Tour" to play a crystal flute that was owned by former President James Madison and loaned to her by the Library of Congress.

That makes Lizzo the first and only person to play the centuries-old flute, she said in a tweet.

"NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE," she wrote. "NOW YOU HAVE."