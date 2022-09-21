Dreaming in Cursive celebrates the love of self, family, friends and community, and there’s a heavy emphasis on sensuality and romance as well. “Every song is actually a love song, but in a different context,” she says.

A standout track is “Butter (Green Light),” where Mystic raps over an uptempo, classic hip-hop beat with a warm guitar, as flirtatious giggles ring out in the background. “It’s a good thing, I’m in your sweet thing / The green light goes both ways / When I’m in your arms as the sun sets / It’s been a marvelous day,” she repeats before the chorus. The feel-good track captures a magical spark of mutual admiration, the kind of connection that makes you feel completely present in your loved one’s company.

“When I was younger, I could just think that you’re the one, right? I wasn’t too concerned whether it went both ways—I wanted it to go both ways. And I think part of the wisdom that I’ve gotten is when it doesn’t go both ways, that’s not where you’re supposed to be,” she says. “We each deserve to be loved passionately, to be celebrated, to be listened to and held and inspired.”

The interludes between tracks give insight into this evolution as Mystic has learned over the years to love and trust herself. On “Alive and Free (Interlude),” which precedes another charmingly sincere love song called “Magic (Let Yourself Go),” Mystic and her friend Angela chat about breaking free from expectations imposed onto women and leaving a scarcity mindset behind.

“We can be so caught in our struggle that it can feel like it’s enough to be here and alive,” she says. “But like, don’t you want to thrive?” When the two friends laugh together, it’s the sound of two people who’ve been through some things and risen above.

“Angela is one of my forever-and-a-day sisters,” Mystic says. They met over 20 years ago when Angela booked Digital Underground for a show in San Jose; they went on to be roommates and even toured together. On Mystic’s acclaimed 2001 debut album Cuts for Luck and Scars for Freedom, Angela appears in an interlude just before the lead single “The Life,” an ode to people surviving oppression in America’s inner cities.

“We’ve been riding together ever since,” Mystic says. “And she has been through with me in my life as a support and as a sister from when I was still broken right to where I am now.”