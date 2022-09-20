Mariah Carey Says We Should Finally Hear Her Secret 1995 Grunge Album

As Mariah Carey was recording her smash hit 1995 pop album Daydream, she and her fellow musicians were also secretly putting together a grunge album.

Carey first mentioned the existence of the secret album in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. A version of the record was quietly released at the time under the band name Chick, titled Someone's Ugly Daughter, with Carey singing backup vocals.

In a new interview with the podcast Rolling Stone Music Now, Carey has shared that recordings of the alt-rock album with her lead vocals have been found. And she hinted that the elusive project will finally be released.

"I think this unearthed version will become, yes, something we should hear," she told Rolling Stone. She suggested, without providing details, that she was even building on the record with an unnamed musician: "I'm working on a version of something where there'll be another artist working on this with me as well."