If only to avoid these headaches, many artists take extra pains to keep themselves safe from COVID on the road as much as possible — although Cable says that even among musicians, that vigilance has waned. When we spoke in June, she shared that it was common for artists to request that venues require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test at the door, whether or not the local government had a mandate in place. As the summer progressed, she says, fewer clubs made this a regular practice, and performers began to follow suit. Some of her artists still ask for signage requesting that showgoers wear masks, and may even provide face coverings for audiences — but she says few patrons actually wear them, and those who do often shed them while eating, drinking, dancing or moshing.

Artists with bigger budgets may hire COVID compliance officers to ensure that health measures are observed, or travel separately from the rest of the touring party to further minimize exposure. These added precautions, of course, all come at a price.

"COVID tests are expensive, masks are expensive, extra hotel rooms are expensive," Cable says. "When you're checking at the door, it's an extra expense of having extra people hired. ... That comes out of the show settlement, meaning it ultimately comes out of the band's payments."

And there's another, less obvious cost to these arrangements: Musicians who close off backstage areas and stay away from the merch table miss out on potential networking and connections that could lead to future work. "A big part of being a freelancer and being in this field, like many fields probably, is that you can meet up with people, have social interactions, connect with people and then follow that connection," Murphy says, "[whether] it's working on an album together later or getting hired to go on their tour or collaborate on a different session."

Independent venues struggle, too

Cultural attitudes toward the virus vary widely from place to place, and even in cases where the artist and venue are in total agreement on enforcing COVID safety, the social and political climate of the surrounding area can create its own hurdles.

In April 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order making it illegal for businesses in his state to ask for proof of vaccination. In response, Tom DeGeorge, owner of the 300-capacity Tampa club Crowbar, got together with venue owners from his state and Texas — where there are similar restrictions — and discovered a legal loophole that enables them to request negative PCR tests from customers. "We had to be very careful with the wording because if we screwed up, it was a $5,000 fine per infraction. So it was a risk in and of itself," DeGeorge says. "But it did definitely help me get certain artists for shows that wanted a special requirement." (Still, as cultural tides have turned, DeGeorge says he hasn't had any artist ask him to check COVID tests since spring.)

In 2020, DeGeorge led a coalition called Safe & Sound, where Tampa music venues banded together to enforce masking and social distancing at their businesses. From about October 2020 to February 2022, DeGeorge says, he and his staff dealt with extensive backlash. "My place was tagged up. I had my beer garden destroyed. One day I had a woman spit in my face at a concert," DeGeorge says. "I would regularly come in to work and have voicemails on the phone telling me I was a Nazi and they were going to burn my club down. I mean, it was relentless."

Steven Severin says he's found the prevailing attitude to be more cautious in Seattle, where he owns the 650-capacity concert hall Neumos. Still, like the musicians they host, venues like his have to prepare for the unpredictable: "People keep pushing tours back or canceling them," he says. "I can't imagine being an artist and having to navigate this stuff."

Although governments and private funders created some grants to help the live music industry at the beginning of the pandemic, most relief funding has dried up — even as professionals across the industry say it still needs institutional support.

DeGeorge and Severin are both members of the National Independent Venue Association, which lobbied for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), through which eligible venues could apply for emergency assistance. Throughout 2021, the SVOG rollout hit numerous delays, and venue owners took on debt to keep their operations going or simply closed their doors. In June, a national coalition of mayors led by San Francisco's London Breed and Chicago's Lori Lightfoot called on Congress to support the arts and culture sector's recovery, recommending that the U.S. Small Business Administration expand the time allowed for venues to use SVOG funding to cover costs incurred through March 2023.

"It will be at least till the beginning of 2023 before we get back to some type of normal," Severin says. "That's what I was saying like three months ago. And now I'm starting to worry that that's going to push out even further."

Musicians fend for themselves

As much as venues have struggled, there's no comparable federal relief funding for individual artists, who are the engines driving the live music economy. Many grants from state and local governments and foundations are no longer taking applications. "I think there's more of this attitude of like, 'You have to deal with it. You took on this risk,' " Tia Cabral says. "That's disappointing."

For now, artists and their teams are left to figure things out on their own.

Brijean Murphy is still pursuing her musical aspirations while also leaning into her second, more pandemic-friendly career as an illustrator and visual artist, a job she can do without stepping foot into a crowd. "I feel like I'm still just watching [the situation] unfold and seeing how people, bands, companies, venues are reacting to this wave that we're in, this phase of what it is to be in entertainment today," she says.

Being a live musician in 2022 "can be challenging, can be a grind, can be soul-crushing at times," Murphy adds. But there are also moments of transcendence. "We played in San Diego, and it was this outdoor venue on the beach. It was sunset and it was sold out, and everyone was having the best time. So I feel like there are a lot of highs and lows still."