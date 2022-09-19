The Geary Theater Has a New Name: The Toni Rembe Theater

San Francisco's Geary Theater is getting a new name.

The theater, built in 1910 as the Columbia Theater, will be renamed the Toni Rembe Theater, after the San Francisco philanthropist.

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.), which operates the building, made the announcement on Monday. The renaming is "in recognition of a $35 million gift from an anonymous donor," the largest single gift in A.C.T.'s history.

“The funds provided are transformational for the future of American Conservatory Theater and the impact of our programming throughout the San Francisco Bay Area," A.C.T. Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein said in a statement. "Toni is a role model, and we are honored to recognize her in such a deserving and significant way."

A.C.T. has made the theater at 415 Geary Street its home since 1967. In 1989, the theater suffered major damage from the Loma Prieta earthquake, requiring a $28.5 million restoration.

The renaming of the Geary Theater follows other high-profile venue name changes in San Francisco, such as the 2019 renaming of the Giants' ballpark, previously known as AT&T Park, to Oracle Park. Other renamings are not so corporate, including a 2018 renaming of the Nourse Auditorium, home to City Arts & Lectures. That theater is now known as the Sydney Goldstein Theatre, in honor of City Arts & Lectures' late founder.