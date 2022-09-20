Singer Jenn Johns Has A Recipe for Environmental Justice

Newscasters excitedly reported measurable rain in Northern California this week, as the region experienced its first storm in what we hope is an actual rainy season. Strong winds blew golden leaves from the trees and onto front lawns, alongside Halloween decorations.
"We’re going into a season where things have to slow down, get colder, die away," says multitalented musician Jenn Johns of this week's official start of autumn. "That which does not serve you must go.”
To usher in the fall equinox, Johns, a vocalist known for her high energy and deep spirituality, is set to "rock and burn down the stage" at the New Parish on Sept. 23 for The Gathering: A Harvest Ritual.
Johns will be joined by a live band, as well as guest performances by Lalin St. Juste, Damon Tuner and DJs KKingboo and Aebldee. Along with music, there'll be healthy locally farmed vegan food available for purchase; the entire event is about a holistic approach to transitioning through the seasons and supporting Johns' latest album, Jenn Johns Live at the New Parish.
The eight-track project, which drops this week, covers a wide array of emotions and musical genres: reggae, Afrobeat, shoutouts to hip-hop and flavors from all around the African Diaspora. Johns recorded the album on June 23, 2021, and calls it a snapshot of the times.