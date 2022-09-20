Singer Jenn Johns Has A Recipe for Environmental Justice

Transition and liberation are running themes in the project, and in Johns' work as a whole. The evening of the recording, in fact, an audience member had recently been released after spending over 40 years in prison. But he wasn't just a spectator—his work is featured on the album.

Lonnie Morris, co-founder and president of the violence prevention program No More Tears, relayed lyrics to Johns via mailed letters and a series of phone calls while incarcerated.

On their collaborative song "Love Conquers," Johns sings, “People asking me when will the violence cease? / Fill the world with love, and peace will never cease / People asking me, when will there be peace? / Fill their hearts with love, and we will all be free."

Johns says she'll never let go of the packet Morris mailed to her from prison. While she offered a few small suggestions and added some melodies, she gives Morris credit for the lyrics. "Lonnie is a force of nature and those were his words," says Johns. "To me, I get the blessing of singing a song that he wrote."

The album also features a verse from Mani Draper of Grand Nationxl, plus a live band consisting of Uriah Duffy, Mike Blankenship, Ben Misterka, Dame Drummer, Solas B. Lalgee, Howard Wiley and Geechi Taylor.

Johns is also currently working on what she says is a modern rendition of We Are The World, the classic 1985 call for famine relief in Africa. Her version, she says, is about "the moral imperative around climate justice." Johns is co-executive producing "Sasa Hivi" (a Swahili term meaning "right now"), a track of "Afro-Diasporic psychedelic soul," featuring a long list of well-known musicians and Dr. Cornel West.

It all comes back to Johns' belief that the biggest issue of our time is the environment. And as big as that problem may be, Johns says one path toward change is altering the way we consume this fall's harvest.

"Every person has one thing that they can do that changes the world, and at minimum, it’s the way that you eat."

Jenn Johns performs on Friday, Sept. 23, at the New Parish in Oakland. Details here.