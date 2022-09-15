Ken Burns Connects the Past and the Present in 'The U.S. and the Holocaust'

More than 30 years later, the structure and methods of a Ken Burns production are so familiar as to be almost comforting, and The U.S. and the Holocaust employs them all. There are celebrity voices reading the words of historical figures—this time, the voices include Meryl Streep, Paul Giamatti, Liam Neeson and Werner Herzog. Photographs are used patiently and poetically, revealing new elements as they pan and zoom in and out. Music and sound effects make every moment both more real and more emotional. And a Ken Burns documentary series always starts with a clear-cut summary of things to come—provided, this time, by frequent Burns narrator Peter Coyote.

The U.S. and the Holocaust, like many Ken Burns history projects, examines his subject from the bottom up. Instead of interviewing military experts, he talks to survivors or their relatives. When historians and other experts are heard from, they discuss events from that same perspective. In this case, they try to understand, and explain, what it was like to endure Nazi atrocities—or even to believe that they were happening.

The documentary spends a great deal of time delving into the intricacies of national politics—not only in Germany, where Adolf Hitler rose from prison to dictatorial power, but in America, where waves of isolationism kept the U.S. out of the war for years. It shows that most everyday Americans were not unaware of what the Nazis were doing in Europe. Throughout the documentary, we see newspaper headlines proving that the facts indeed were out there. Yet they were questioned by many, until after the war, when concentration camps were liberated and their atrocities documented.