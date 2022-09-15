One-of-a-Kind Release Party Brings Together Turf Dancing, Roller Skating and Beer

“We are a part of this community so we’re looking out for each other and merging different groups together,” says Morgan. “We just want people to come to the space to dance and enjoy themselves. Stick always made sure we stayed positive, so this is something we can do for him.”

The beer—appropriately titled “Town Feinz”—is a crisp Kolsch with 5.10 percent ABV (as a tribute to the 510 area code). It’s a typical release for Ale Industries, which continually puts out beers that represent Oakland’s cultural fabrics. Specifically, the brewery’s Town Beer Collaboration Project partners with local orgs and businesses including Oakland’s professional soccer team, Roots SC, LGBT nonprofit Town Pride and even the Oakland Zoo.

“We are a small brewery, but we had one clear goal for a concept of Oakland at the front and center,” says Jonathan Acosta Rosales, the brewery’s director of marketing and distribution. “We wanted to do a limited edition label for specific organizations. We felt like we could do more in telling the stories with the labels, social media and elevating their platform.”

Ale Industries’ involvement with TurfFeinz is monumental, since the dance group has been at the forefront of turfing for decades. The group has been immortalized in murals around Oakland and regularly appears in music videos for rappers, most recently with LA’s YG, as well as local favorites like ALLBLACK and G-Eazy. The dance form is unique to the East Bay and, with the help of TurfFeinz, has gone on to represent Northern California culture in international competitions and popular media such as Fortnite.