East Bay Artists Can Still Get Pandemic Relief Funding With This Grant

It’s not easy being an artist in 2022. There’s the stalled momentum after two years of COVID restrictions, the ongoing risk of sickness—not to mention inflation and the ever-rising cost of living in the Bay Area. The fallout from the pandemic is real, but the vast majority of grants from 2020 are no longer taking applications, and artists are left to figure things out on their own.

Fortunately for those living in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the East Bay Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts is accepting applications for financial aid until noon on Sept. 28. The fund has $481,496 it plans to distribute to artists and cultural workers (that includes teaching artists, culture bearers, nonprofit employees and arts administrators).

People experiencing immediate hardship, especially those from historically marginalized communities, will be prioritized for grants of up to $2,000 to cover their expenses. The grant is open to artists at any stage of their careers and of all disciplines.