In ‘Tell Me I’m An Artist,’ an Art Student’s Greatest Work is Herself

For Martin, leaning into interiority is key. The novel is set over the course of a single semester while Joey takes a course in experimental filmmaking. This cramped time frame lends the novel a richly claustrophobic atmosphere. Joey is pressed for time to complete an assignment she was half-assing from the beginning; she assumes a wide mandate for the task and decides her video self-portrait will be a remake of Wes Anderson’s 1998 indie classic Rushmore—a movie she has never seen.

Like Anderson’s movie, Martin’s novel is a coming-of-age story, and, though there are similarities, like the fact that Anderson’s protagonist Max can only attend an elite school thanks to financial assistance (a scholarship) and creates art (a play) within the film, the point of the movie’s inclusion isn’t to spot them. Joey’s decision to latch her identity onto something she has never seen and therefore cannot know is a kind of book-length metaphor for the creative process that Martin expands on over the novel’s 368 pages.

As Joey spirals over completing the assignment, Martin pulls us into a tormented inner life characterized by endless artistic neurosis. Joey bounces between self-doubt and self-pity like a ping pong; she constantly measures herself against peers she sees as being more adept at “seeing layers of meaning in smears of charcoal.” It doesn’t help that she, a young woman on the edge of financial precarity, is surrounded by people who never worry about, and therefore never really talk about, money. Their lives are not plagued by the questions that weigh her down: Should the loan she took out to cover her rent, art supplies, and meals also be used to support a family—her drug addicted sister and emotionally unavailable mother—that never supported her? Does the desire to make meaningful art actually translate into meaningful art?

Joey will be relatable to readers who’ve visited art galleries and felt too afraid to ask whether the fire extinguisher is part of the exhibit or just a random object in the building. The worries she shares in her inner monologue while attending classes and talking to her peers—banal, intrusive, endless—reminded me of the time I bluffed my way through a self-portrait assignment in grad school. I was supposed to photograph an object as a stand-in for myself. Yes, this picture I hastily took of a tunnel the day before this assignment was due is me. Please don’t ask any follow-up questions.