J.K. Rowling's New Book, About a Transphobe Who Faces Wrath Online, Raises Eyebrows

Observers noted that the plot appears to mirror Rowling's own experience of taking heat and losing fans for expressing transphobic views in recent years. Rowling has said publicly that the book was not based on her own life, even though some of the events that take place in the story did in fact happen to her as she was writing it.

"Although I have to say when it did happen to me, those who had already read the book in manuscript form were [like]—are you clairvoyant?" Rowling wrote in a Q&A on Galbraith's website. "I wasn't clairvoyant, I just—yeah, it was just one of those weird twists. Sometimes life imitates art more than one would like."

In the book, a popular artist gets harassed for her opinions

The book centers the story of Edie Ledwell, a popular cartoonist who, according to the official description, is "persecuted by a mysterious online figure"—and ultimately found dead—after her cartoon was criticized for being racist, ableist and transphobic (at least partly over a bit involving "a hermaphrodite worm," Rolling Stone reports).