J.K. Rowling's New Book, About a Transphobe Who Faces Wrath Online, Raises Eyebrows

Rowling said in November that she's received death threats. She also publicly accused three activists of doxxing her when they posted photos of themselves holding pro-trans rights signs outside of her house in Scotland, "carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible," she said.
The activists, who had been demonstrating in honor of International Transgender Day of Remembrance, later deleted the photo and deactivated their accounts because of the amount of transphobic backlash they had received online. Scottish police later investigated the so-called doxxing and determined no crimes had been committed (notably, Rowling's home is a popular tourist attraction, as Them points out).
Critics say the book is self-serving and "beyond parody"
News of Rowling's book release has taken Twitter by storm, even prompting dueling hashtags—#IStandWithJKRowling and #ICantStandJKRowling.
Critics have decried the book as "hilariously self-persecuting" and "beyond parody," with some drawing attention to the real-world problems facing transgender people, deriding its length ("500 pages longer than Dune, 300 pages longer than Infinite Jest and 100 pages longer than the Bible," wrote one) and calling for people to boycott her work.