Jennie Ottinger’s ‘Princess Series’ is a Perfectly Timed Musing on Diana—and Her Ex-Husband

The full title of the San Francisco artist’s show is, amusingly, Bad Luck Dutch, Your Face is on the Tea Towels: The Princess Series. It’s named after the exact (flippant) phrasing that one of Diana’s sisters used when the bride-to-be wondered before her wedding if a marriage to Prince Charles was a good idea after all. The dark humor inherent in the title is a thread that runs through much of the artwork.

The paintings of The Princess Series, displayed in chronological order, reflect Diana’s life from the time of her engagement in 1980 to the year of her death, 1997. The images are based on news footage, official photography and photos torn from the tabloids. If you have even a passing interest in the life of Diana, most of them will already be familiar to you. The joy of the series is that Ottinger’s surreal renditions force us to look at those famous moments with fresh eyes and from new angles.

Ottinger’s work, on the surface, can appear akin to controlled chaos. But in The Princess Series, the blank spaces the artist creates, the faces she leaves void, the features she grotesquely distorts, all provide pertinent commentary on hierarchy. The arc of the show presents a tale of who matters and who doesn’t—who gets scrutinized and who gets to be a leering observer. (The wedding congregation depicted in Bride & Groom, 1981 is the stuff of nightmares.)

There are plenty of delicious moments in the show to choose from, but Engaged, 1981, a depiction of Charles and Diana in their first appearance as a betrothed couple, is one of the most striking. Ottinger presents Charles with a facial expression that lies somewhere between a grin and a sneer. Diana wears a picture book smile and the background is made up of broad brushstrokes. It all serves as a powerful reminder that Diana was just 19 at the time of her engagement—a naive girl woefully in the dark about the gravity of her situation.