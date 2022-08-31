'I'm Not Broken' is About Being Broken—and Building a New Life

Despite all that, there was hope for him because Jesse—nicknamed Nerd—was a smart kid. That all changed when Jesse was only 11 years old and a trip to the store to get balloons for a water fight ended with Jesse being molested. It was an event that—through threats, confusion, and fear—turned into a regular thing and, eventually, led Jesse to becoming a child sex worker. Scared, alone, incapable of telling his family, and confused about his sexuality, Jesse endured the abuse for years, surviving by learning to disassociate and adopting different personalities when he was at school, at home, and being forced to have sex with older men.

Immersed in a hyper-masculine machista culture, Jesse turned to violence and drugs as coping mechanisms, and his schoolwork suffered for it. I'm Not Broken chronicles his harrowing, inspiring journey from those days to becoming a graduate of Harvard University.

I'm Not Broken is not an easy read. Leon writes with candor about everything he experienced, including things like child prostitution, the start of the AIDS pandemic, life on the streets, the way the system repeatedly failed him, abuse at home, gang violence, racism, suicidal thoughts, depression, and addiction. Leon was a young man who endured years of abuse and struggled to accept his own sexuality because of it. It also made him angry at the world, and destructive, self-harming behavior became a way to express that anger. However, his remarkable journey was also filled with people who cared about him, and reading about the way in which he turned his life around, learned to accept his sexuality, dealt with being the only young person of color in Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and eventually returned to school with a different approach is inspiring. It is also a story that shows the importance of reaching out—and how even the most misguided youth can still fulfill their potential when given the right opportunities.