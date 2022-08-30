That Wasn't Beyoncé at the U.S. Open—It was Laverne Cox, and She's Flattered

Tennis legend Serena Williams drew a star-studded set of spectators to her first-round U.S. Open match—and possibly last pro tournament—on Sunday night, from former president Bill Clinton and actress Queen Latifah to tennis star Coco Gauff and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

So it wouldn't have been a total stretch to spot her friend Beyoncé—who narrated a new Gatorade commercial honoring Williams' legacy—in the stands too. In fact, some watching at home thought they did.

"#Beyonce at the #USOpen," tweeted the account @Choni, alongside a video of a Black woman in hoop earrings and a face mask reacting with the crowd.