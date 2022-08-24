The Rise of the 'Morally Dubious Podcaster' in Pop Culture

"Look up and down the Apple podcast charts," Quah points out. "You'll find any number of frankly morally dubious true crime shows. People, who in some cases, plagiarize other people's reporting and accessorize it and spread incomplete facts and inconsistent truths. "

Quah has written about these issues with Crime Junkie, one of the most popular podcasts in the country. And of course, the New York Times' podcast, Caliphate, had to be essentially retracted in 2020 when its sensational main subject, who claimed to be a member of ISIS, turned out to be a serial liar.

But morally dubious podcasters go beyond the genre of true crime. The Peacock show, Rutherford Falls, features a smarmy, racist podcaster who fancies himself, as he says, "in the tradition of Plato, Nietzsche and my personal podcasting hero, Mr. Joseph Rogen."

This character personifies what NPR's pop culture podcaster Linda Holmes calls "the yap and slap." People who sound off into a microphone in their basements and throw the results on the internet remind her, she says, of the early days of blogging.

"You can start a podcast tomorrow with very little equipment," she observes. "Just as you could go on the internet and start a blog. And what you get from that, is a lot of people who are really good and really professional and some celebrities who see it as an easy way to extend their brand and control their own publicity. You have talented people who haven't been welcomed in traditional media spaces."