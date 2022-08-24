Why I Hope More Black Americans Discover the Afro-Brazilian Art of Capoeira

“People have described capoeira to me as a martial art, and people have described capoeira to me as a dance. I think overall, capoeira changes on the necessity of the person,” says Ricky Lawson II, the Bay Area professor with whom I’ve trained for three years. Better known as Malandro, he’s the founder of Filhos de Bimba Escola de Capoeira, Bay Area. A notable figure with over 20 years as a professor in the local capoeira scene, Malandro is part of a long line of capoeiristas from across the country and Brazil who’ve come to the Bay Area for capoeira.

Capoeira is all over the world, and its story in the United States begins in two places. One is New York. The other is the Bay Area, which became a major hub for capoeira due to the work of Ubirajara Almeida, better known as Mestre Acordeon. From Bahia, Brazil, the birthplace of the art form, he’s widely known to be the first capoeira master to bring capoeira to the States.

“When I came here, there was a lot of people that had ideas about capoeira,” said Mestre Acordeon. “I [had] a whole bunch of friends that [were] enchanted with capoeira, because it is the one art that is not only fight—it's a fight, it's a dance, it's music, all of that.”

I was initially drawn to capoeira's martial arts and self-defense elements, but it quickly developed into something greater. It was a return to form, a return to self. It surprises me that more Black people haven’t found interest in capoeira. To be clear, it's a beautiful art form for everyone, no matter one’s age or walk of life. But capoeira is firmly part of Black people’s cultural legacy, and one that continues to thrive centuries after its beginnings.

As a producer for If Cities Could Dance, I help others tell their stories. But for this episode, I’ve stepped in front of the camera to share my journey in capoeira. Along with Malandro, and featuring music from Mestre Acordeon, we hit some popular places around the East Bay to play capoeira, like Lake Merritt and Linden Park. You'll even see some of the next generation of young Bay Area capoeira practitioners.

Be sure to tune back in for a follow-up episode on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when Malandro and I travel to Bahia to meet one of the original tradition-bearing Bahian families of capoeira.