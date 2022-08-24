Why I Hope More Black Americans Discover the Afro-Brazilian Art of Capoeira

If Cities Could Dance is KQED Arts and Culture’s award-winning video series featuring dancers across the country who represent their city’s signature moves. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to never miss a new episode.
I first became aware of capoeira at a young age, through Eddie Gordo in the video game Tekken, and I instantly knew it was for me. Gordo’s maneuvers were like nothing I’d ever seen before, and his movement captivated me. A Black man with locs, wasting these other martial artists with this half-dance, half-fight? Little Nigerian me was in awe.
Decades later, I finally took a capoeira class at a friend’s invitation and was instantly hooked. It felt less like a fitness class, and more like reconnecting with a way of living that I’d become lost from.
Along my capoeira journey, two major things have stuck out to me. One, I’m usually the only Black girl in a class for an explicitly African-derived art form. And two, I can’t believe capoeira has been so close to me for so long, and that I never knew.
Often described as a dance-like fight—or a fight-like dance—capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian art form that combines several elements: dance, martial arts, music, spirituality, history and philosophy. Some elements of breakdancing are said to come from the acrobatic moves found in capoeira.