Mohammed Amer's New Series Explores the Tragedy and Comedy in the Refugee Experience

"Houston's incredible, and it's been an exporter of phenomenal artists for many years," he said. "There's something in the water there, for sure."

Mo showcases those Houston stars. Amer's character, Mo Najjar, has a best friend played by Nigerian American rapper Tobe Nwigwe. There are cameos by rappers Bun B as a Catholic priest, and Paul Wall as a courthouse security guard.

Amer's Palestinian, Houstonian, American and Muslim roots are all on full display. His character carries a little glass bottle of Palestinian olive oil around in his pocket. He's on a mission to stop the awful things being done to hummus in the U.S., like chocolate hummus—"a war crime," he calls it.

He switches from a Texas twang, to Spanish to Arabic seamlessly. He blasts hip hop from his car then brims with excitement over the traditional Zaffa (wedding procession) at a friend's nuptials, and cries at his father's grave as he recites a Muslim prayer.

It's heartbreaking, heartwarming, hilarious and tragic all at the same time.

While Amer's story is a singular experience of a Palestinian family in Houston, it also has a universal relatability.

Before he wrote the show, he talked to his mother about telling their family story. He asked her to tell him more about what his family went through, including the things she protected him from when he was a child. But first he explained why he wanted to portray that on screen for a global audience.

"'Millions of people are going to relate to this and it can empower them to better their lives. And also people who didn't go through it can relate to it and have empathy for it,'" he recounted telling his mother. "Once we had that conversation, she just opened up completely. It was just incredible to understand the strength of this woman, but also get some better understanding about my family as well, our experiences and what makes us who we are today."