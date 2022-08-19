HBO Max Cuts Dozens of Titles in a Cost-Cutting Move Before a Merger with Discovery+

About 70 employees—or about 14% of the total staff—were laid off earlier this week, as Deadline reported. Most of the layoffs were on the HBO Max side, as Warner Bros. Discovery looks to reduce redundant positions.
The news follows the platform's recent canning of Batgirl while the film was in post-production, which Warner Bros. Discovery attributed to its "leadership's strategic shift" as it rethinks its superhero content.
Here's the full list of the titles HBO Max says it will remove this week:
12 Dates of Christmas
About Last Night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Detention Adventure
Dodo
Ellen's Next Great Designer
Elliott From Earth
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Generation Hustle
Genera+ion
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia's Magic Playground
Mighty Magiswords
My Dinner with Herve
My Mom, Your Dad
Odo
OK K.O.! — Let's Be Heroes
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness
Select Sesame Street Specials
Make It Big, Make It Small
Squish
Summer Camp Island
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
The Runaway Bunny - Special
Theodosia
Tig n' Seek
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs