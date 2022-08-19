HBO Max Cuts Dozens of Titles in a Cost-Cutting Move Before a Merger with Discovery+

HBO Max is pulling 36 titles from its streaming platform this week, the company confirmed to NPR, citing the pending merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, which are both owned by parent conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery. It's the platform's latest and largest content purge in a series of recent cost-cutting moves.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+," HBO Max said in a statement emailed to NPR. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."