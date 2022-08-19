Meet This Year's Child Mullet Championship Finalists

Finalists in the kids and teens categories were selected earlier this week, and it's up to online voters to decide who wins the dubious honor of champion mullet-head before polls close on Friday.

According to organizers, the contest has grown from a local competition in Michigan in 2020 to a national extravaganza of flamboyant and questionable taste. This year's participants are supporting the full spectrum of the infamous haircut from patriotic vibes, featuring a shorn-in American flag, to the classier Mozart-esque flowing curly locks look.

Contestants pay $10 to enter and CBS reports that "all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids." First place winners each take home a whopping $2,500 prize.