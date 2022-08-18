SMARTBOMB and Loud Cinema Present a Dreamy Evening of Pixels and Sound

Chao is one of several artists performing at SMARTBOMB and Loud Cinema’s collaborative live event on Aug. 20, which will include a screening of experimental shorts, music videos and live scores. (One of the Bay Area's most revered experimental hip-hop parties, SMARTBOMB has expanded in recent years into more multimedia efforts, making the group a perfect collaborator for Loud Cinema, a recurring short film-and-music night from Intersection for the Arts.)

This event will also feature remotely recorded sets from Video Home System, SMARTBOMB’s audiovisual series that blends together the fuzzy static of analog VHS tapes with raw, modern music. Over the course of the night, organizers hope that attendants will feel transported to a world where sensations, genres and visual effects collide to form new portals for expression.

The lineup includes Oakland R&B/retro-soul artist Astu, premiering a new performance video; filmmaker Kris Contreras, screening a short film titled Planned Obsolescence; Oakland singer Lalin St. Juste with an original live score; and rapper Pink Siifu and San Francisco director Skyler Vander Molen, screening a smokey, cinematic music video called “Fk U Mean.”

Other performers include dancer and visual artist Jin Lee Baobei, diverse photo collective &TheOthers, filmmaker BILLIE0CEAN and more. Tickets are $20; more details here.