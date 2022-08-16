Nipsey Hussle Gets Hollywood Star on What Would Have Been His 37th Birthday

The ceremony included speeches and remarks from members of the late rapper's family, including his sister, Samantha Smith; his grandmother Margaret Boutte; and his fiancée, actress Lauren London. Boutte accepted the star on behalf of the family.

"I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we've always known Hussle was destined for greatness," London told local TV station NBC4. "This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would've been honored by this moment."

The late rapper's star on the Walk of Fame is the 2,729th star since its completion in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars, NBC4 reported.