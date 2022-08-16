Nipsey Hussle Gets Hollywood Star on What Would Have Been His 37th Birthday

"Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.
Hussle was also posthumously honored with two Grammy Awards in 2020 for Best Rap Performance and for Best Rap/Sung Performance.
In July, Los Angeles County jurors found 32-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of the first-degree murder of Hussle.
Additionally, Holder was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as two other men were injured from the gunfire at the crime scene. Holder could face up to life in prison and will be sentenced next month.