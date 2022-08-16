Organizations like National Network of Abortion Funds and Planned Parenthood continue to step up in this dire situation to connect pregnant people to healthcare providers and financial aid. And now, DJs in San Francisco’s nightlife scene and beyond are stepping up to help, too.

On Aug. 19, the SoMa nightclub 1015 Folsom is hosting a dance party for a cause: Fight for Our Rights: Abortion Access Fundaraiser. Heidi Lawden, an international house, techno and disco DJ extraordinaire, is headlining the late-night affair, which includes a bill of over 25 women, queer and trans DJs all donating their time and talents to the cause. 100% of the party’s proceeds benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds, which helped 81,692 people access abortions in 2020, and Planned Parenthood, which provides all kinds of reproductive healthcare services to upwards of two million patients a year.

“It’s not too late for us to do something,” said DJ Decolonize, one of the artists on the lineup, in a statement. “We as Californians have the privilege of still having the abortion access we are accustomed to. This is why it is so important that we hold space and put on events like Fight For Our Rights.”

The rest of the lineup includes Cherub420, Jiamei, DJ Bitesize, Dwata, JLittle, Femmelectric, DJ Cira, DJ Madre, MARÏSUN, mölly, MAÏA, Lonald J. Bandz, Nina Sol, NUNU, Nunya, Prizmatix, OL!V!A, Sandra Mane, Sinead, Vitamin1000 Energy Crew (b0nitababy, Curb Alert, Posh Princess, Bad Juju) and Vyhara. Tickets are $15-$100 on a sliding scale.