Leaping Into Drama: A Fall ’22 Movie Guide

While blockbuster season in the movie business is year-round these days, studios increasingly reserve their adult-oriented character-driven films for fall and winter, when serious moviegoers celebrate the cooling temperatures as a herald of quality cinema.

But older audiences are proving reluctant to return to theaters so long as COVID variants circulate, while streaming has become the preferred platform for a portion of the public. So the state of movies and the health of theaters are open questions, even as those in the industry—not to mention film lovers—crave a return to normalcy.

Tempered optimism is the watchword, so my fall forecast is gripping drama with a chance of excitement.

Sept. 10, Castro Theatre

Pier Paolo Pasolini was known in the U.S. merely as a provocative filmmaker; in his native Italy, he was an eminent (and devoutly controversial) public intellectual and social critic. A poet, essayist, novelist, playwright, actor, screenwriter and director, Pasolini remains a complicated, challenging figure 45 years after his unsolved death at the hands of a male prostitute. Cinema Italia SF commemorates his centennial with an all-day marathon spotlighting Pasolini’s early ’60s black-and-white dramas of Rome’s underclass, Mamma Roma (Anna Magnani’s signature role) and Accatone, and capped by the unflinching, notorious Saló, or the 100 Days of Sodom (1976). A BAMPFA retrospective (Oct. 22-Nov. 27) offers even more chances to immerse yourself in Pasolini’s fascination with sex, violence, faith and power.

Sept. 23, Apple TV+

Our personal reactions to movie stars reveal more about us—our fantasies, our prejudices—than them. Sidney Poitier’s career spanned the entirety of the second half of the 20th century and the enormous evolution in how Black people were portrayed, played and viewed onscreen. It’s impossible to conceive the tightrope Poitier walked in the ’50s and ’60s, playing dignified characters (Virgil Tibbs in In the Heat of the Night, notably) who had to restrain their response to a diet of insults lest they scare white moviegoers—without losing his credibility with Black audiences. A successful director (Stir Crazy) and a prominent civil rights activist, Poitier, who died in January, possessed an unshakable moral compass. Reginald Hudlin’s documentary introduces Poitier to a new audience, filtered through the voices of his contemporaries (Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand) and heirs (Denzel Washington, Spike Lee).

Oct. 6-16, in theaters and online

Marin County’s venerable fall blowout boasts several strong strands: female directors, local documentaries, music films, foreign-language sleepers. In addition, as fall marks the kickoff to awards season, MVFF has positioned itself over the last 15 years as the Bay Area venue of choice to premiere thoughtful, actor-powered dramas. This year’s star sightings could include Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, Tilda Swinton in Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, Olivia Colman and/or Colin Firth in Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Of note, MVFF is expanding its in-person events this year to BAMPFA in Berkeley and the Roxie Theater in San Francisco.