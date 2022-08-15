T-Boy Swag: Claiming Space Where Trans People Feel We Don't Inherently Belong

I've spent a lot of time figuring out my gender by clinging to objects that embody the masculinity I yearn to emulate—I love the band Ween (massive t-boy swag from that duo), Harmony Korine movies and on most days, I dress like Turtle—and it's his presentation of gender that embodies a distinct and irreplaceable vibe that I wish to harness in my gender journey.

The Big Dogs clothing brand, the one with T-shirts emblazoned with an anthropomorphic dog boasting slogans like "if you grill it, they will come"? T-boy swag. Fozzie Bear, with his silly hat, scarf, and unrelenting bad comedy? T-boy swag. Even the recently deceased Meat Loaf, with his penchant for drama, frilled shirts, and always being sweaty? Reluctantly, he, too, has t-boy swag.

It's in part, to me, about admiring the ideal image of accepted masculinity. Take Jackass, for example, a franchise that has lasted more than two decades and has been reanalyzed in several years as a manifestation of homoeroticism. Anchored by only cisgendered men (until Jackass Forever), the franchise is the pinnacle of what the culture has dictated to mean to be a man: destruction, stupid decisions, getting hit in the nuts, etc. But for me, when I watch Jackass, I don't feel excluded by this vision of male utopia—in fact, I feel euphoric, like I'm in with the boys, welcome to partake in the masculine rituals of watching other boys get the wind knocked out of them.

T-boy swag is meant as a loving expression of appropriation; a vibe check, if you will. Big Dogs has come to be known as a symbol for a (white) man's America, and Entourage has been studied as an example of the cultural crisis regarding toxic masculinity. But for me, who currently self-identifies as a nonbinary t-boy (and a Latinx one, at that), it resonates on a different level: it's an embodiment of a certain je ne sais quoi that is not rooted in the physical, nor in practice, but rather, in the recontextualising of certain masculine entities through a self-recognizing frame of mind.

Reclaiming things and spaces where you feel as though you don't inherently belong is an essential part of the trans experience. Entourage, and all the other things I've latched onto over the past few months, capture a similar feeling for me. As stupid as it seems, I identify with Johnny Knoxville's masculinity, as he playfully goads his friends into genital trauma, and Turtle's, in all of his Ecko Unlimited-wearing glory.

Reanna Cruz previously worked for NPR Music. They enjoy writing about queer music, watching terrible movies, and being terminally online @bippburger.