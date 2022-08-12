The Ordinariness of 'Ali & Ava' is What Makes it Extraordinary

But despite all this, the vibe of the movie is sunny and upbeat. And I do mean upbeat: The first time we meet Ali, he's standing on top of his car, dancing and listening to high-energy music on his headphones. Music is a huge part of his life; he's a DJ in his spare time, though he earns his living as a landlord. He's beloved by his tenants, many of whom are also immigrants and treat him like family. Each day he drives one tenant's young daughter, Sofia, to school—which is how he crosses paths with Ava, who works as an assistant in Sofia's classroom.

Their first meeting—it's a rainy day, and Ali offers Ava a ride home—isn't exactly love at first sight. But they're both so warm, friendly and open to new experiences that it's no surprise when romantic sparks eventually start to fly. Soon they're visiting each other's homes and listening to each other's music—Ava loves folk and country, while Ali tries to turn her on to rap and electronica.

There are complications. Ali is married, though he and his wife are about to separate. She's looking to move out soon, but Ali still holds out hope for a reconciliation. He's also embarrassed about breaking the news to his tradition-minded relatives, who live close by.