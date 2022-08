Hiero Day, the annual hip-hop celebration hosted by East Bay crew Hieroglyphics, has announced its 2022 lineup. Performers on Sept. 5 include Keyshia Cole, Masta Ace, Kool G Rap and a special tribute to Zumbi from Zion I.

As ever, local artists are well-represented on the lineup, including LaRussell, Drew Banga, Grand Nationxl, Ian Kelly, Los Rakas, Suga T, Chuy Gomez and many others.