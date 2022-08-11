New Peaches, New Problems: 'A League of Their Own' Makes a Successful Move to TV

There was much reason for skepticism about this adaptation. Attempts to take a property from the '90s and make it feel relevant—even a period piece—can feel tired or, worse, tiresome. Stick too close to the original and it feels like there's no reason to do it at all; stray too far and it feels like you should have just written an entirely new story instead. But what Jacobson and Graham are doing here is keeping the spine of the piece (the baseball), the aesthetic of it (the big-band feel of the early 1940s), and some of the emotional notes—about self-discovery, sacrifice, bonding with teammates, learning what you can accomplish that you didn't necessarily know you could, and loving people deeply. They then apply those notes to a broader set of characters and experiences, while adding more straightforwardly painful moments that make this lean more toward comedy-drama and less toward sports comedy than the film.

At the same time, there is a loyalty to the original that gives its fans a series of tips of the cap, including a small but lovely role for original cast member O'Donnell. Her character (whom you should encounter yourself in due time) seems intentionally created to acknowledge history, to thank the people who came before you, and to acknowledge who Doris was and was not allowed to be in 1992.

It's fair to note that there are beloved elements of the film that are muted in the show, particularly the baseball itself. It's still there, but the high-energy baseball montages full of slides and great catches and big moments do feel less prominent, as do the powerful joys of sequences like Mae dancing at the roadhouse. The shift toward players' personal stories is palpable, and a lot of those stories are suffused with difficulty, so the tone is less buoyant (and the themes more adult) on the whole.

Fortunately for all these personal stories, the performances are excellent. Adams is marvelously winning; she and Ikumelo build a stellar portrait of friendship between two women with very different ideas of what happiness will look like (both of which are respected as valid and worthy of support). Saidah Arrika Ekulona and Alex Désert as Max's parents, Toni and Edgar, have the difficult task of putting heart into a story that could make them—her, particularly—look cruel. It's partly in Ekulona's delicate performance that the context of Toni's unkindnesses, which she believes are entirely for Max's own good, becomes clearer.